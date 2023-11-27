The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Mobiquity Technologies Inc’s (MOBQ) Stock

The stock of Mobiquity Technologies Inc (MOBQ) has gone up by 27.38% for the week, with a 10.08% rise in the past month and a -38.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.58% for MOBQ. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.43% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -72.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mobiquity Technologies Inc (MOBQ) is $79.50, which is $78.96 above the current market price. The public float for MOBQ is 2.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOBQ on November 27, 2023 was 35.27K shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ: MOBQ ) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company released its most recent earnings data. The latest earnings data from the company includes diluted earnings per share of -38 cents.

MOBQ Trading at -10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +21.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4383. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc saw -93.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc stands at -193.47. The total capital return value is set at -237.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -292.10. Equity return is now at value -399.46, with -205.07 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mobiquity Technologies Inc (MOBQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.