The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Dexcom Inc’s (DXCM) Stock

The stock of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen a 7.86% increase in the past week, with a 33.97% gain in the past month, and a 12.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.56% for DXCM’s stock, with a 1.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 125.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by analysts is $124.80, which is $11.8 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 380.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.53% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DXCM was 5.20M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has increased by 1.99 when compared to last closing price of 110.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-21 that Despite all the alarming headlines of late, Alphabet’s core business — advertising — is still doing just fine. DexCom shares tumbled in response to the rapidly expanding weight-loss drug market.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at 23.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +39.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.54. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Stern Sadie, who sale 1,176 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Nov 22. After this action, Stern Sadie now owns 76,400 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $129,360 using the latest closing price.

ALTMAN STEVEN R, the Director of Dexcom Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $101.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that ALTMAN STEVEN R is holding 59,700 shares at $101,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dexcom Inc stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 18.42, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dexcom Inc (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.