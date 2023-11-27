The -48.91% Simple Moving Average of Real Good Food Company Inc’s (RGF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has seen a -1.55% decrease in the past week, with a -23.08% drop in the past month, and a -54.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.57% for RGF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for RGF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) is $6.00, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for RGF is 11.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGF on November 27, 2023 was 194.93K shares.

RGF) stock’s latest price update

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.76 in comparison to its previous close of 1.70, however, the company has experienced a -1.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Shamari Benton – Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis Bryan Freeman – Executive Chairman & Chairperson of Board of Directors Jerry Law – Chief Executive Officer Akshay Jagdale – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeff Van Sinderen – B. Riley Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to The Real Good Food’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

RGF Trading at -28.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9725. In addition, Real Good Food Company Inc saw -71.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from Kanen David, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Oct 17. After this action, Kanen David now owns 1,239,020 shares of Real Good Food Company Inc, valued at $258,500 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Mark Joseph, the Director of Real Good Food Company Inc, purchase 80,000 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Nelson Mark Joseph is holding 116,466 shares at $168,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.11 for the present operating margin

+9.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Real Good Food Company Inc stands at -7.76. The total capital return value is set at -45.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.24. Equity return is now at value -46.52, with -11.03 for asset returns.

Based on Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF), the company’s capital structure generated 309.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.57. Total debt to assets is 82.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.