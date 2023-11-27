The -45.41% Simple Moving Average of 23andMe Holding Co’s (ME) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of 23andMe Holding Co (ME) has seen a 6.60% increase in the past week, with a 22.10% gain in the past month, and a -17.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.25% for ME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.45% for ME’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 23andMe Holding Co (ME) is $3.30, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for ME is 269.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ME on November 27, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

ME) stock’s latest price update

23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.53 in comparison to its previous close of 0.93, however, the company has experienced a 6.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-25 that If you’re searching for digital health stocks to add to your portfolio, look no further. Technological innovation is leading to the increased digitalization and personalization of healthcare.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8502. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co saw -58.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 38,548 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Nov 16. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 1,284,976 shares of 23andMe Holding Co, valued at $29,732 using the latest closing price.

HIBBS KATHY L, the Chief Administrative Officer of 23andMe Holding Co, sale 38,548 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that HIBBS KATHY L is holding 1,284,976 shares at $33,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co stands at -104.06. The total capital return value is set at -35.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -46.51, with -36.48 for asset returns.

Based on 23andMe Holding Co (ME), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.67. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 23andMe Holding Co (ME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.