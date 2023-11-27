The -13.88% Decline of Gamida Cell Ltd’s (GMDA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, GMDA stock has gone up by 4.62%, with a monthly decline of -57.34% and a quarterly plunge of -72.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.75% for Gamida Cell Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.29% for GMDA’s stock, with a -74.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) is $4.00, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for GMDA is 119.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GMDA on November 27, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)’s stock price has soared by 10.56 in relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that its management team will present corporate highlights at the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMDA Trading at -57.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.81%, as shares sank -57.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5482. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd saw -74.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The total capital return value is set at -68.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.10. Equity return is now at value -1103.79, with -66.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 122.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.