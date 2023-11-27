TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Stock Sees a-1.07 Decrease

In the past week, TGTX stock has gone up by 4.83%, with a monthly gain of 75.73% and a quarterly surge of 23.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.36% for TG Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.20% for TGTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is 2.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) is $27.81, which is $15.16 above the current market price. The public float for TGTX is 137.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.95% of that float. On November 27, 2023, TGTX’s average trading volume was 5.40M shares.

TGTX) stock’s latest price update

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 12.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 127.8% in TG Therapeutics (TGTX). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGTX Trading at 40.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +82.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc saw 6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from WEISS MICHAEL S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Aug 11. After this action, WEISS MICHAEL S now owns 12,073,021 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,013,000 using the latest closing price.

Lonial Sagar, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc, sale 34,854 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Lonial Sagar is holding 93,878 shares at $814,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc stands at -7121.54. The total capital return value is set at -84.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.40. Equity return is now at value -19.53, with -9.44 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.64. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.