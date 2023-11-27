Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) by analysts is $64.09, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 695.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of TME was 7.72M shares.

TME) stock’s latest price update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 8.47. However, the company has seen a -0.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-14 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Tuesday announced a 10.8% year-over-year decline in its third quarter 2023 revenue to 6.57 billion yuan (US$900.94 million), due mainly to falling revenue from social entertainment services and other sources. Its top-line results, however, surpassed the analyst consensus forecast of 6.31 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

TME’s Market Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen a -0.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.21% gain in the past month and a 29.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for TME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.12% for TME stock, with a simple moving average of 15.80% for the last 200 days.

TME Trading at 20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.