Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) is $22.61, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 164.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on November 27, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 17.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-26 that The telehealth sector is undergoing a significant transformation, reshaping the traditional contours of medical service delivery. This innovation-driven domain is drawing attention from investors, as top telehealth stocks show potential in a rapidly expanding market.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has risen by 2.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.06% and a quarterly drop of -21.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Teladoc Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.60% for TDOC’s stock, with a -25.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw -26.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Nov 17. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 19,036 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $17,070 using the latest closing price.

Kornwasser Laizer, the PRESIDENT, ENTERPRISE GROWTH of Teladoc Health Inc, sale 35,887 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Kornwasser Laizer is holding 44,907 shares at $611,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -95.88, with -64.38 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.