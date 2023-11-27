TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Stock Experiences -83.36% Monthly Change

In the past week, TCBP stock has gone up by 25.13%, with a monthly decline of -83.36% and a quarterly plunge of -88.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.08% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -78.14% for TCBP’s stock, with a -95.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TCBP is also noteworthy at -0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCBP is $5.61, which is $6.39 above than the current price. The public float for TCBP is 0.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 74.90% of that float. The average trading volume of TCBP on November 27, 2023 was 190.76K shares.

TCBP) stock’s latest price update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a 25.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Monday, September 11 th through Wednesday, September 13 th starting at 7:00 a.m.

TCBP Trading at -82.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.40%, as shares surge +64.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4639. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -98.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stands at -36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.