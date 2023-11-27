Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.98 in comparison to its previous close of 2.65, however, the company has experienced a -14.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-01 that More low float penny stocks to watch. The post 7 Low Float Penny Stocks To Watch After SNTG Stock Explodes appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Right Now?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TANH is at 0.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TANH is 1.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.64% of that float. The average trading volume for TANH on November 27, 2023 was 619.50K shares.

TANH’s Market Performance

TANH’s stock has seen a -14.56% decrease for the week, with a 14.58% rise in the past month and a 9.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.69% for Tantech Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.85% for TANH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.92% for the last 200 days.

TANH Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH fell by -15.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw 2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+18.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.