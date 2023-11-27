Symbotic Inc (SYM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SYM is also noteworthy at 2.15.

The public float for SYM is 33.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.25% of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on November 27, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has plunge by -4.33relation to previous closing price of 53.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 43.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Symbotic offers an AI-driven warehouse logistics and distribution network. The company boasts a list of some of the world’s largest and most well-known retailers.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM’s stock has risen by 43.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.36% and a quarterly rise of 38.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.26% for Symbotic Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.31% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 52.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 41.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +37.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +42.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.69. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 331.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 5,558 shares at the price of $31.21 back on Oct 03. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 96,114 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $173,473 using the latest closing price.

Ernst Thomas C JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Symbotic Inc, sale 39,723 shares at $39.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Ernst Thomas C JR is holding 426 shares at $1,551,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -656.92, with -2.84 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.