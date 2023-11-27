Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for SMCI is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SMCI is $375.20, which is $78.2 above the current market price. The public float for SMCI is 46.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume for SMCI on November 27, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

The stock of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) has increased by 3.97 when compared to last closing price of 285.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Both companies have risen significantly in 2023, and they are likely to deliver more upside going forward. AI is turning out to be a catalyst for these companies as they are providing key elements to power the adoption of this technology.

SMCI’s Market Performance

SMCI’s stock has risen by 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.03% and a quarterly rise of 16.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for Super Micro Computer Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.13% for SMCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $413 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMCI Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +241.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $270.06. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc saw 261.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from KAO GEORGE, who sale 3,747 shares at the price of $275.76 back on Nov 09. After this action, KAO GEORGE now owns 6,815 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc, valued at $1,033,255 using the latest closing price.

WEIGAND DAVID E, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Super Micro Computer Inc, sale 16,072 shares at $249.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that WEIGAND DAVID E is holding 13,464 shares at $4,011,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc stands at +8.98. The total capital return value is set at 35.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.76. Equity return is now at value 32.32, with 16.56 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.83. Total debt to assets is 7.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.