Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU)'s stock price has plunge by -0.33relation to previous closing price of 32.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SU is $39.88, which is $7.09 above the current price. The public float for SU is 1.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SU on November 27, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU’s stock has seen a 1.23% increase for the week, with a -1.29% drop in the past month and a -0.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for Suncor Energy, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for SU’s stock, with a 3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.99. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw 3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 20.75, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.