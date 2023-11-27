Sprint Corp. (S) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for S is 0.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sprint Corp. (S) is $19.19, which is -$12.45 below the current market price. The public float for S is 628.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On November 27, 2023, S’s average trading volume was 5.65M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) has surged by 1.83 when compared to previous closing price of 17.49, but the company has seen a 5.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that In a tech-driven era, the ascent of AI continues to reshape industries. Here are three top AI stocks poised to redefine market dominance by 2025.

S’s Market Performance

Sprint Corp. (S) has seen a 5.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.57% gain in the past month and a 7.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.21% for S stock, with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

S Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +16.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.29. In addition, Sprint Corp. saw 22.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 47,365 shares at the price of $15.53 back on Nov 09. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 829,013 shares of Sprint Corp., valued at $735,479 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of Sprint Corp., sale 47,365 shares at $15.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 829,013 shares at $746,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprint Corp. stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57.

Based on Sprint Corp. (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprint Corp. (S) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.