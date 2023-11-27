Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAVE is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) is $16.75, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for SAVE is 108.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. On November 27, 2023, SAVE’s average trading volume was 3.39M shares.

SAVE) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.31 in comparison to its previous close of 13.00, however, the company has experienced a 25.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Spirit Airlines’ stock price has fallen to where it may be a value opportunity even without JetBlue merger. The stock trades around tangible book of ~$12 per share, versus closest competitor Frontier priced at +60% premium to tangible book. Spirit’s right-of-use assets for terminal gates and runways at the nation’s busiest airports may be even more valuable than its planes.

SAVE’s Market Performance

Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has experienced a 25.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.68% drop in the past month, and a -14.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.10% for SAVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.55% for SAVE’s stock, with a -17.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVE Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE rose by +24.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc saw -28.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+0.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc stands at -10.93. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.88. Equity return is now at value -33.87, with -5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 393.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.75. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.