Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SWN stock has gone up by 1.64%, with a monthly decline of -3.94% and a quarterly surge of 5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWN is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SWN is $8.45, which is $1.62 above the current price. The public float for SWN is 1.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWN on November 27, 2023 was 20.17M shares.

SWN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has increased by 1.64 when compared to last closing price of 6.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital cut its stakes in its top two holdings, U.S. housebuilder Green Brick Partners and Pennsylvania coal miner Consol Energy, and instead plowed millions into gold in the third quarter, the New York hedge fund’s 13-F filings show.

SWN Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 128.69, with 39.24 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.