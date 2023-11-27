Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 168.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Snowflake’s (SNOW) fiscal third-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing clientele and an expanding partner base.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNOW is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SNOW is $198.35, which is $27.13 above the current price. The public float for SNOW is 301.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on November 27, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

SNOW’s Market Performance

SNOW stock saw an increase of 6.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.24% and a quarterly increase of 12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Snowflake Inc (SNOW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.38% for SNOW’s stock, with a 8.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $195 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNOW Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +21.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.63. In addition, Snowflake Inc saw 19.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Kleinerman Christian, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $164.75 back on Nov 14. After this action, Kleinerman Christian now owns 658,789 shares of Snowflake Inc, valued at $247,125 using the latest closing price.

Dageville Benoit, the President of Products of Snowflake Inc, sale 13,182 shares at $154.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Dageville Benoit is holding 40,847 shares at $2,036,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -16.07, with -11.81 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.