Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Singing Machine Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) has increased by 34.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) — the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products — today announced that its earnings for its second quarter fiscal 2024 will be released tomorrow, Tuesday November 21, 2023. The same day Management will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Is It Worth Investing in Singing Machine Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for MICS is $111.00, The public float for MICS is 1.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MICS on November 27, 2023 was 68.15K shares.

MICS’s Market Performance

MICS’s stock has seen a 32.63% increase for the week, with a 80.00% rise in the past month and a -2.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.18% for Singing Machine Co., Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.90% for MICS’s stock, with a -20.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MICS Trading at 35.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.59%, as shares surge +47.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +32.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9211. In addition, Singing Machine Co., Inc. saw -71.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from Foreman Jay B, who purchase 1,098,901 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Nov 21. After this action, Foreman Jay B now owns 1,130,768 shares of Singing Machine Co., Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stingray Group Inc., the 10% Owner of Singing Machine Co., Inc., purchase 1,098,901 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Stingray Group Inc. is holding 1,421,124 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.41 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Singing Machine Co., Inc. stands at -11.80. The total capital return value is set at -28.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.83. Equity return is now at value -59.14, with -22.08 for asset returns.

Based on Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.18. Total debt to assets is 4.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.