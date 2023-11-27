Should You Invest in Shopify Inc (SHOP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SHOP is at 2.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 26 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHOP is $69.02, which is -$1.46 below the current market price. The public float for SHOP is 1.16B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOP on November 27, 2023 was 11.53M shares.

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 70.96. However, the company has seen a 4.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that These five companies have glimmers of hope that the market has yet to fully recognize. Each is trading at a significant discount to recent highs.

SHOP’s Market Performance

SHOP’s stock has risen by 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.35% and a quarterly rise of 26.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Shopify Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.95% for SHOP stock, with a simple moving average of 26.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOP stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SHOP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHOP in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $50 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOP Trading at 24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +50.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.45. In addition, Shopify Inc saw 103.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+48.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shopify Inc stands at -61.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.59. Equity return is now at value -13.53, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Shopify Inc (SHOP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.49. Total debt to assets is 12.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shopify Inc (SHOP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.