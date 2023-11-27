Should You Invest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Now?

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for BEN is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BEN is $23.21, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for BEN is 286.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.35% of that float. The average trading volume for BEN on November 27, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.49relation to previous closing price of 23.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Amid soaring inflation, interest rates have also surged. Fixed income options such as certificates of deposit are paying the highest interest rates that they’ve offered in more than a decade.

BEN’s Market Performance

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has seen a -3.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.14% gain in the past month and a -9.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for BEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for BEN’s stock, with a -10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEN Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.57. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc. saw -11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Byerwalter Mariann H, who sale 6,011 shares at the price of $24.01 back on Oct 10. After this action, Byerwalter Mariann H now owns 10,494 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc., valued at $144,324 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, the Affiliate – Investment Adviser of Franklin Resources, Inc., purchase 2,465,483 shares at $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC is holding 4,955,483 shares at $25,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+73.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources, Inc. stands at +10.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 7.22, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 98.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.65. Total debt to assets is 39.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.