Should You Invest in CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for CNEY is $1.20, which is $1.09 above the current market price. CNEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for CNEY on November 27, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has increased by 3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a 12.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY’s stock has risen by 12.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.92% and a quarterly drop of -32.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.38% for CN Energy Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.66% for CNEY stock, with a simple moving average of -42.84% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY rose by +12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0940. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -86.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group Inc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02.

Based on CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.