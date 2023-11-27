Should You Invest in Apollomics Inc (APLM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APLM is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APLM is $14.00, which is $12.98 above the current market price. The public float for APLM is 5.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.30% of that float. The average trading volume for APLM on November 27, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APLM) stock’s latest price update

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM)’s stock price has plunge by 17.24relation to previous closing price of 0.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that Apollomics (NASDAQ: APLM ) stock is rising higher on Friday as the shares bounce back on recent study results. Those study results cover the “efficacy response of a patient treated with vebreltinib for GBM with PTPRZ-MET fusion.

APLM’s Market Performance

Apollomics Inc (APLM) has seen a 20.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.47% gain in the past month and a -79.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.17% for APLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.74% for APLM’s stock, with a -82.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APLM Trading at -49.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.88%, as shares surge +75.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLM rose by +17.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8327. In addition, Apollomics Inc saw -90.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APLM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollomics Inc (APLM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.