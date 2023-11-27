SenesTech Inc (SNES) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, SNES stock has gone down by -0.37%, with a monthly decline of -41.85% and a quarterly plunge of -71.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.68% for SenesTech Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.63% for SNES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -82.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SenesTech Inc (SNES) by analysts is $48.00, which is $45.83 above the current market price. The public float for SNES is 0.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SNES was 84.04K shares.

SNES) stock’s latest price update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES)’s stock price has dropped by -11.79 in relation to previous closing price of 2.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Blum – Lytham Partners, IR Joel Fruendt – Chief Executive Officer Tom Chesterman – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon. And welcome to the SenesTech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

SNES Trading at -47.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.07%, as shares sank -41.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw -94.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-949.36 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc stands at -951.42. The total capital return value is set at -119.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.07. Equity return is now at value -279.55, with -183.87 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 6.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.