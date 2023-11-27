SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) by analysts is $520.00, which is $509.65 above the current market price. The public float for SPRC is 2.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SPRC was 1.64M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has plunge by 39.11relation to previous closing price of 7.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 65.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-24 that SciSparc Ltd.’s stock SPRC was up 74% on Friday, two days after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it agreed to merge with an unnamed company in Israel.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) has seen a 65.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 156.82% gain in the past month and a 148.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.24% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 92.25% for SPRC’s stock, with a -11.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 118.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.48%, as shares surge +163.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +145.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +61.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, SciSparc Ltd saw -47.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd stands at -192.43. The total capital return value is set at -112.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.49. Equity return is now at value 8.05, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Based on SciSparc Ltd (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.