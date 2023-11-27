Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGBX is -2.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) is $2.81, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for SGBX is 10.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On November 27, 2023, SGBX’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

SGBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) has decreased by -5.26 when compared to last closing price of 0.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Paul Galvin – Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer Tricia Kaelin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Safe & Green Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation.

SGBX’s Market Performance

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has experienced a -1.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 80.00% rise in the past month, and a 22.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.99% for SGBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.48% for SGBX stock, with a simple moving average of 46.78% for the last 200 days.

SGBX Trading at 38.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.48%, as shares surge +80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5143. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.64 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at -34.10. The total capital return value is set at -30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -141.93, with -60.47 for asset returns.

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), the company’s capital structure generated 51.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.