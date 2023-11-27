RTX Corp (RTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 79.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that I view RTX as an excellent play on structural tailwinds in the aerospace and defense industries, given favorable outlooks for volume and mix in both markets. Backlog development has accelerated recently with peer leading >10% YoY growth since Q4 ’22 and a current sales coverage of 2.6 years for RTX and 3.9 years for commercial aerospace. Issues in Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine have induced a sell-off in shares, mostly driven by multiple contraction, with the stock currently trading 21% below 3Y average forward P/E.

Is It Worth Investing in RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) Right Now?

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RTX Corp (RTX) is $87.88, which is $7.73 above the current market price. The public float for RTX is 1.44B, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RTX on November 27, 2023 was 10.66M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

The stock of RTX Corp (RTX) has seen a -0.10% decrease in the past week, with a 2.22% rise in the past month, and a -5.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for RTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for RTX’s stock, with a -11.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RTX Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.00. In addition, RTX Corp saw -20.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $86.82 back on Jul 26. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 7,800 shares of RTX Corp, valued at $8,682 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amy L, the Corporate VP and Controller of RTX Corp, sale 3,622 shares at $98.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Johnson Amy L is holding 4,061 shares at $356,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for RTX Corp stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 1.99 for asset returns.

Based on RTX Corp (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RTX Corp (RTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.