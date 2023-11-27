Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) is $15.88, which is $6.61 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 543.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROIV on November 27, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV)’s stock price has increased by 3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 9.00. However, the company has seen a 2.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that Roivant Sciences has reported a third-quarter earnings miss but revenue that topped analysts’ expectations, sending its shares higher in Monday premarket trading. The company also said it has sufficient cash to fund its programs after it and Pfizer agreed to sell Telavant, manufacturer of an inflammatory bowel disease drug, to Roche for $7.25 billion.

ROIV’s Market Performance

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has seen a 2.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.55% gain in the past month and a -16.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for ROIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.46% for ROIV stock, with a simple moving average of -3.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $17 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd saw 16.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 153,027 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Oct 05. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 595,397 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd, valued at $1,547,103 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd, sale 606,221 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Venker Eric is holding 595,397 shares at $6,213,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -103.96, with -51.22 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.