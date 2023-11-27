Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.62 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 14.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-20 that IonQ has developed cutting-edge quantum computing technology. Its revenue grew a stunning 122% year over year in the third quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) is $8.75, which is $7.9 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 46.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On November 27, 2023, QUBT’s average trading volume was 675.49K shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

QUBT stock saw an increase of 14.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly increase of -31.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.07% for Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.71% for QUBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.61% for the last 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +18.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7645. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc saw -43.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Sep 27. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 896,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Liscouski Robert, the President, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Liscouski Robert is holding 911,055 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc stands at -28451.36. The total capital return value is set at -72.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.18. Equity return is now at value -48.62, with -43.55 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 247.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.