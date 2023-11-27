Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by analysts is $165.37, which is $13.78 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PG was 5.83M shares.

The stock of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 151.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Berkshire Hathaway had a negligible position in Procter & Gamble by its standards. Apple was a better value than Procter & Gamble in past years.

PG’s Market Performance

PG’s stock has fallen by -0.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.66% and a quarterly drop of -1.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for Procter & Gamble Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for PG’s stock, with a 1.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $177 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.65. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw 0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Keith R. Alexandra, who sale 19,661 shares at the price of $153.47 back on Nov 14. After this action, Keith R. Alexandra now owns 24,438 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $3,017,374 using the latest closing price.

Keith R. Alexandra, the CEO – Beauty of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 4,122 shares at $153.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Keith R. Alexandra is holding 5,585 shares at $632,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.67. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.09. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.