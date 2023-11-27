PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.27 in relation to its previous close of 26.24. However, the company has experienced a 1.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Electric Power sector have probably already heard of PPL (PPL) and DTE Energy (DTE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is 25.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PPL is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PPL Corp (PPL) is $28.18, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for PPL is 735.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On November 27, 2023, PPL’s average trading volume was 6.09M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL stock saw an increase of 1.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.92% and a quarterly increase of 4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for PPL Corp (PPL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for PPL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPL Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, PPL Corp saw -9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Henninger Tadd J, who sale 13,330 shares at the price of $25.99 back on Nov 16. After this action, Henninger Tadd J now owns 4,784 shares of PPL Corp, valued at $346,447 using the latest closing price.

Crockett John R III, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Crockett John R III is holding 9,161 shares at $154,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.63 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corp stands at +9.02. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.55, with 2.04 for asset returns.

Based on PPL Corp (PPL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.67. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PPL Corp (PPL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.