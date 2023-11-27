Pinterest Inc (PINS) Stock Faces 2.17% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Pinterest Inc (PINS) has gone up by 1.38% for the week, with a 24.02% rise in the past month and a 17.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for PINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for PINS’s stock, with a 19.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinterest Inc (PINS) is $35.01, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 576.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PINS on November 27, 2023 was 11.08M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has plunged by -0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 31.76, but the company has seen a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Dog of Wall Street reported 2023-11-25 that So which stocks should you avoid even in a bull market?

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +31.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.58. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Sharp Evan, who sale 402,750 shares at the price of $31.88 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sharp Evan now owns 0 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $12,839,831 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Evan, the Director of Pinterest Inc, sale 142,832 shares at $31.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Sharp Evan is holding 0 shares at $4,553,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.