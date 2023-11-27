PG&E Corp. (PCG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.75relation to previous closing price of 17.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that PG&E (NYSE: PCG ) electricity customers in California, get ready for some major sticker shock. State regulators just approved a spending bill that will enable price hikes in your upcoming PG&E bills.

Is It Worth Investing in PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) Right Now?

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PCG is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PCG is $18.45, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for PCG is 2.01B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for PCG on November 27, 2023 was 16.47M shares.

PCG’s Market Performance

The stock of PG&E Corp. (PCG) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a 10.30% rise in the past month, and a 6.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for PCG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for PCG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $16 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCG Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.02. In addition, PG&E Corp. saw 9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Campbell Cheryl F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.90 back on Sep 12. After this action, Campbell Cheryl F. now owns 54,153 shares of PG&E Corp., valued at $169,000 using the latest closing price.

Burke Carolyn Jeanne, the EVP Finance of PG&E Corp., purchase 156 shares at $15.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Burke Carolyn Jeanne is holding 25,072 shares at $2,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.37 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PG&E Corp. stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return is now at value 7.98, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on PG&E Corp. (PCG), the company’s capital structure generated 234.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PG&E Corp. (PCG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.