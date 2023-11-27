PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) has increased by 2.24 when compared to last closing price of 25.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-23 that Penn Entertainment is particularly well positioned to capitalize on the United States’ growing sports betting market. The long-term branding partnership with Walt Disney should accelerate Penn’s growth.

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PENN is also noteworthy at 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PENN is $29.31, which is $2.89 above than the current price. The public float for PENN is 149.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.55% of that float. The average trading volume of PENN on November 27, 2023 was 5.04M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN’s stock has seen a 7.14% increase for the week, with a 38.91% rise in the past month and a 12.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for PENN Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.00% for PENN’s stock, with a 3.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PENN Trading at 19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +39.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.15. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from SCACCETTI JANE, who purchase 4,400 shares at the price of $22.83 back on Nov 06. After this action, SCACCETTI JANE now owns 63,414 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc, valued at $100,452 using the latest closing price.

Hendrix Felicia, the EVP and CFO of PENN Entertainment Inc, purchase 11,162 shares at $22.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hendrix Felicia is holding 27,975 shares at $250,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value -3.13, with -0.66 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.