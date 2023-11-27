Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTON is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PTON is $7.24, which is $1.94 above the current price. The public float for PTON is 312.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on November 27, 2023 was 12.71M shares.

PTON) stock’s latest price update

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON)’s stock price has dropped by -0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 5.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-11-23 that Peloton’s annual 45-minute Turkey Burn Ride appeared to have crashed during the session. Some frustrated Peloton users said on social media they couldn’t join the live session.

PTON’s Market Performance

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has experienced a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.33% rise in the past month, and a -9.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for PTON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for PTON’s stock, with a -34.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTON Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc saw -33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 18,029 shares at the price of $5.54 back on Nov 20. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 73,243 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc, valued at $99,881 using the latest closing price.

Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, the Chief Content Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc, sale 54,532 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham is holding 91,272 shares at $284,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.37 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc stands at -45.06. The total capital return value is set at -29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.03. Equity return is now at value -847.28, with -32.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.