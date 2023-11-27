Paramount Global (PARA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.

The public float for PARA is 576.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PARA on November 27, 2023 was 12.75M shares.

PARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has jumped by 0.42 compared to previous close of 14.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-21 that Shares of Jaguar Health Inc. JAGX were mauled for a 21.2% loss in morning trading Tuesday, after the drug maker said it has not yet received data supporting the Phase 3 trial of its treatment of diarrhea in cancer patients receiving therapy. The company is awaiting results from its Good Clinical Practice vendors supporting the trial.

PARA’s Market Performance

Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a 11.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.98% rise in the past month, and a -1.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for PARA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.99% for PARA’s stock, with a -14.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARA Trading at 14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +30.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +11.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.53. In addition, Paramount Global saw -15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -6.58, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.