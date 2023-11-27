Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.19relation to previous closing price of 19.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Owens & Minor (OMI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMI is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OMI is $19.40, which is $0.87 above the current price. The public float for OMI is 67.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMI on November 27, 2023 was 823.58K shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI’s stock has seen a 2.94% increase for the week, with a 29.04% rise in the past month and a 14.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for Owens & Minor, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.07% for OMI’s stock, with a 7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMI Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +34.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.55. In addition, Owens & Minor, Inc. saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Bernocchi Perry A, who sale 19,302 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bernocchi Perry A now owns 164,347 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc., valued at $361,916 using the latest closing price.

Leon Jonathan A, the SVP, Corporate Treasurer of Owens & Minor, Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $18.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Leon Jonathan A is holding 98,213 shares at $93,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor, Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -12.63, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.