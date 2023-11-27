Outset Medical Inc (OM) Stock Faces 7.01% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Outset Medical Inc (OM) has gone down by -2.98% for the week, with a 53.46% rise in the past month and a -64.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.63% for OM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.58% for OM’s stock, with a -70.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Outset Medical Inc (OM) is $7.40, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for OM is 49.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OM on November 27, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) has plunged by -4.50 when compared to previous closing price of 5.11, but the company has seen a -2.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that These five companies have glimmers of hope that the market has yet to fully recognize. Each is trading at a significant discount to recent highs.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OM Trading at -28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares surge +61.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw -81.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Williamson Steven S., who sale 3,584 shares at the price of $4.76 back on Nov 16. After this action, Williamson Steven S. now owns 112,994 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $17,060 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc, sale 3,175 shares at $4.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 403,287 shares at $15,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -81.47, with -52.18 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.