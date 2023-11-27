Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.01. However, the company has seen a -8.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mark Hueppelsheuser – General Counsel Dan Virnich – Chief Executive Officer Mihir Shah – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Slevin – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to The Oncology Institute Third Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today’s call is being recorded, and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOI is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TOI is $2.50, which is $0.62 above the current price. The public float for TOI is 26.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOI on November 27, 2023 was 234.74K shares.

TOI’s Market Performance

TOI stock saw an increase of -8.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.52% and a quarterly increase of 139.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.50% for Oncology Institute Inc (TOI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.54% for TOI stock, with a simple moving average of 80.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at 8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.81%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI fell by -7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0868. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw 13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from Hively Brad, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.24 back on Nov 17. After this action, Hively Brad now owns 697,065 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $56,000 using the latest closing price.

Hively Brad, the Director of Oncology Institute Inc, sale 47,000 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Hively Brad is holding 724,182 shares at $118,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.21 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncology Institute Inc stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at -42.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value -59.88, with -23.82 for asset returns.

Based on Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.82. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.