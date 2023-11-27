Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has seen a -1.18% decrease in the past week, with a 73.67% gain in the past month, and a -33.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.90% for OTLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.13% for OTLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OTLY is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OTLY is $2.06, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for OTLY is 553.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume for OTLY on November 27, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

OTLY) stock’s latest price update

Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY)’s stock price has soared by 6.66 in relation to previous closing price of 0.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Guardian reported 2023-11-23 that Journalists put the plant-based brand to the test in The Oatly Chronicles. Plus: five of the best Today in Focus episodes

OTLY Trading at 17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +77.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6206. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -53.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB ADR stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -33.06, with -19.00 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.