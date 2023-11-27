Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) has jumped by 10.32 compared to previous close of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Eduardo Royes – Investor Relations Gregory Poilasne – Chief Executive Officer David Robson – Chief Financial Officer Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Nuvve Holding Corp.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference today is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for NVVE is 20.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.31% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of NVVE was 3.50M shares.

NVVE’s Market Performance

NVVE stock saw a decrease of 2.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -65.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.78% for Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.91% for NVVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -68.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -36.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -27.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1754. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp saw -74.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Poilasne Gregory, who purchase 714,000 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Oct 20. After this action, Poilasne Gregory now owns 2,624,314 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp, valued at $99,960 using the latest closing price.

Robson David, the Chief Financial Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp, purchase 357,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Robson David is holding 1,025,958 shares at $49,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-687.01 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp stands at -446.99. The total capital return value is set at -62.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.55. Equity return is now at value -141.46, with -77.46 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE), the company’s capital structure generated 21.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.91. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.