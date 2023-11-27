Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Stock Showcases 3.04% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, NOK stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly gain of 10.44% and a quarterly plunge of -6.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Nokia Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of -13.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) is above average at 5.02x. The 36-month beta value for NOK is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOK is $4.75, which is $1.2 above than the current price. The public float for NOK is 5.59B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of NOK on November 27, 2023 was 17.05M shares.

NOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) has surged by 0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 3.53, but the company has seen a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Nokia (NOK) developed environment friendly packaging solutions. Its lightweight and compact feature will likely optimize product shipments and reduce CO2 emissions from transportation.

NOK Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Nokia Corp ADR saw -23.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Corp ADR stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 19.06, with 9.38 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Corp ADR (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.