Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGOX is 0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EGOX is 3.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On November 27, 2023, EGOX’s average trading volume was 157.13K shares.

EGOX) stock’s latest price update

Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ: EGOX)’s stock price has soared by 20.45 in relation to previous closing price of 0.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 40.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that Next.e.GO (NASDAQ: EGOX ) stock began trading on the Nasdaq last week but has already fallen considerably from its public debut price. Next.e.GO, known as e.GO, is an electric vehicle (EV) company headquartered in Aachen, Germany.

EGOX’s Market Performance

EGOX’s stock has risen by 40.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.28% and a quarterly drop of -94.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.77% for Next.e.GO N.V.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.35% for EGOX’s stock, with a -93.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGOX Trading at -87.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares sank -49.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGOX rose by +30.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6016. In addition, Next.e.GO N.V. saw -94.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGOX

The total capital return value is set at -3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.91. Equity return is now at value -0.88, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.