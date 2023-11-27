New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, NEWP stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 3.75% and a quarterly plunge of -31.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for New Pacific Metals Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for NEWP’s stock, with a -26.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEWP is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEWP is $4.78, which is $3.12 above than the current price. The public float for NEWP is 90.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of NEWP on November 27, 2023 was 178.54K shares.

NEWP) stock’s latest price update

New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.05 in relation to its previous close of 1.73. Kitco reported 2023-10-11 that (Kitco News) – Mining is “embedded in the DNA of Bolivian culture,” says Andrew Williams, the newly appointed CEO of New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG).

NEWP Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6122. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp saw -26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

The total capital return value is set at -7.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value -6.04, with -5.89 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In summary, New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.