New Gold Inc (NGD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of New Gold Inc (NGD) has gone up by 13.64% for the week, with a 22.77% rise in the past month and a 36.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.33% for NGD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.29% for NGD’s stock, with a 23.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NGD is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for New Gold Inc (NGD) is $1.54, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for NGD is 681.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On November 27, 2023, NGD’s average trading volume was 2.41M shares.

NGD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) has increased by 3.38 when compared to last closing price of 1.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that Aurion Resources (TSX-V:AU) Ltd has announced results from the scout drilling and base of till sampling programs at its wholly owned Risti property in Finland, which included 3.63 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 3.2 metres (m) from 41.3m. The exploration company also said it has uncovered numerous gold and pathfinder anomalies from base of till sampling program.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGD Trading at 24.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2340. In addition, New Gold Inc saw 40.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -5.66, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 18.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Gold Inc (NGD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.