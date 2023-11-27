Navigating the Volatility of Tapestry Inc’s (TPR) Stock

In the past week, TPR stock has gone up by 1.33%, with a monthly gain of 9.48% and a quarterly plunge of -7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Tapestry Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.31% for TPR’s stock, with a -19.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tapestry Inc (TPR) is $40.53, which is $10.03 above the current market price. The public float for TPR is 228.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPR on November 27, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

TPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has increased by 0.36 when compared to last closing price of 30.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that In the realm of the clothing sphere, notorious for its environmental footprint, a transformation is underway. Global brands that are typically part of the problem are now passionately championing the cause of sustainable fashion.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $30 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPR Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.82. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw -19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from Dadlani Manesh, who sale 1,582 shares at the price of $38.53 back on Dec 02. After this action, Dadlani Manesh now owns 39,375 shares of Tapestry Inc, valued at $60,954 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.70 for the present operating margin

+70.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc stands at +14.05. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.87. Equity return is now at value 40.06, with 13.16 for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry Inc (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.12. Total debt to assets is 46.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.