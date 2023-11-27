MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) is $75.00, which is $70.46 above the current market price. The public float for LIFW is 4.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LIFW on November 27, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

LIFW) stock’s latest price update

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.15 compared to its previous closing price of 5.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of MSP Recovery, which does business as LifeWallet, sank Tuesday after the company said it would enact a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

LIFW’s Market Performance

LIFW’s stock has fallen by -32.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 322.33% and a quarterly rise of 173.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 53.18% for MSP Recovery Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.63% for LIFW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.86% for the last 200 days.

LIFW Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 53.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.68%, as shares surge +211.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +224.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW fell by -32.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc saw -88.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from Ruiz John Hasan, who purchase 467,290 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Oct 26. After this action, Ruiz John Hasan now owns 474,190 shares of MSP Recovery Inc, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Quesada Frank Carlos, the Chief Legal Officer of MSP Recovery Inc, purchase 6,868,132 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Quesada Frank Carlos is holding 7,007,041 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1415.36 for the present operating margin

-1050.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSP Recovery Inc stands at -31.67. The total capital return value is set at -18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.03. Equity return is now at value -16.58, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Based on MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,013.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.02. Total debt to assets is 32.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,013.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 134.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.