Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 55.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) is 37.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNST is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) is $61.75, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 747.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On November 27, 2023, MNST’s average trading volume was 5.55M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

MNST’s stock has seen a 0.09% increase for the week, with a 10.12% rise in the past month and a -3.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for Monster Beverage Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for MNST’s stock, with a 0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $55 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNST Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.31. In addition, Monster Beverage Corp. saw 8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from VIDERGAUZ MARK, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $55.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, VIDERGAUZ MARK now owns 79,270 shares of Monster Beverage Corp., valued at $110,780 using the latest closing price.

VIDERGAUZ MARK, the Director of Monster Beverage Corp., sale 3,000 shares at $54.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that VIDERGAUZ MARK is holding 81,270 shares at $164,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corp. stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 17.87 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.