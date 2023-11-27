MoneyHero Ltd’s (MNY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has gone up by 194.30% for the week, with a 29.10% rise in the past month and a -76.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.48% for MNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 103.57% for MNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -72.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNY is 14.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNY on November 27, 2023 was 363.81K shares.

MNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) has jumped by 20.79 compared to previous close of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 194.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-24 that Penny stocks are highly speculative equities priced under $5 per share. They grab attention for their rapid rally potential even if the risks give most investors pause.

MNY Trading at -49.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.45%, as shares surge +48.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY rose by +193.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.24. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw -75.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNY

The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -0.12, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyHero Ltd (MNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.