MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has gone down by -5.84% for the week, with a -6.89% drop in the past month and a 10.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.14% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for MNSO’s stock, with a 23.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNSO is 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNSO is $211.88, which is $4.47 above the current price. The public float for MNSO is 315.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on November 27, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has increased by 4.88 when compared to last closing price of 23.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO ) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 4:00 AM ET Company Participants Jack Ye – Founder and CEO Eason Zhang – CFO Conference Call Participants Michelle Cheng – Goldman Sachs Lucy Yu – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Samuel Wang – UBS Anne Ling – Jefferies Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to MINISO’s Earnings Conference Call for the September Quarter that Ended September 30, 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

MNSO Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.13. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR saw 133.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.38 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at +15.42. The total capital return value is set at 24.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.06. Equity return is now at value 24.95, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.12. Total debt to assets is 6.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.