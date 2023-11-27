Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) is $5.20, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for MTA is 47.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTA on November 27, 2023 was 363.55K shares.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX: MTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.88 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. announced a merger with Nova Royalty Corp., causing a significant drop in stock price. The merger is an attempt by Metalla to enter the copper market and expand its portfolio. Metalla reported revenues of $0.96 million for Q2 2023, with a net loss of $0.49 million. Free cash flow is $0.77 million.

MTA’s Market Performance

MTA’s stock has risen by 13.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.34% and a quarterly drop of -22.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.80% for MTA’s stock, with a -23.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTA Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +15.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTA rose by +16.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd saw -34.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.25 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd stands at -452.81. The total capital return value is set at -5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.23. Equity return is now at value -7.63, with -7.05 for asset returns.

Based on Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.20. Total debt to assets is 8.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 44.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.